Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 1.1%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.38, 218,637 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 76,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Teucrium Soybean Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

