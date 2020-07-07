Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 11.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,630. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Timkensteel will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

