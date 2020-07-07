TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.04 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $1.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.01.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments plc is a venture capital company. The Company invests in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation, by taking advantage of opportunities to invest in the TMT sector.

