TravelNote (TVNT) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $6,201.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

