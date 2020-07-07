Trufin (LON:TRU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Trufin PLC (LON:TRU) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), 1,109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Trufin in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 29.30 ($0.36) price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

