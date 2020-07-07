Trufin (LON:TRU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Shares of Trufin PLC (LON:TRU) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), 1,109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Trufin in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 29.30 ($0.36) price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

Trufin Company Profile (LON:TRU)

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

