Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

TUFN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 133,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

