Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Receives $36.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,220. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $899,640 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

