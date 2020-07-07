Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post ($3.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.86). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($2.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.81. 250,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.62. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

