Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Trading Down 2.9%

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.11), 3,910 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.18.

Venus Metals Company Profile (ASX:VMC)

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

