Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $399,075.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market cap of $3.21 million and $399,075.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

