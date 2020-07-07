VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.96.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 679.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,551 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,814,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.22. 4,423,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.17. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.