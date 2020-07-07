VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.12, approximately 10,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.19.

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIQ Solutions news, Director Larry Douglas Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$35,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 420,544 shares in the company, valued at C$1,484,520.32. Also, Director Joseph Quarin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,525 shares in the company, valued at C$1,404,601.75. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $124,950.

About VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

