VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.12, approximately 10,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.19.
VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS)
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.