VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,474.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $278,326.22 and approximately $23,474.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.