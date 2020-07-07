Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 26,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 31,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

