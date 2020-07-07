Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 26,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 31,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

