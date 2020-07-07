Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.10, approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.