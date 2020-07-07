Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 208,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,003% from the average session volume of 18,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

