X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $78,895.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000602 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 55,319,898,092 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

