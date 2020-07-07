X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Up 4.5%

X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 244,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 237,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.67.

X Terra Resources Company Profile (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, uranium, and silver metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Lindsay property, which cover 21 claims covering 4,320 hectares; a 100% interest in Troilus East property, which include 92 claims covering 4,982 hectares located at James Bay, Québec; a 60% option interest in the Veronneau property, which covers 515 claims totaling 25,054 hectares; a 100% interest in the Ducran property, which cover 28 mining claims totaling 1,560 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Cobalt Lake Copper property located in north of Québec.

