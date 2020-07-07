Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 0%

Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.19, 3,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

About Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

