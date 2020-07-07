Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.53. 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,824. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

