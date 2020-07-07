Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce sales of $38.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $175.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.47 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $221.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSMT shares. BidaskClub raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 380,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

