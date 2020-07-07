Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post $6.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $5.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $24.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $29.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.27 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.59). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. 69,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,148. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $525.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

