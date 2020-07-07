Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.28 Million

Analysts expect that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce sales of $335.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $331.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

VEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,509. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $564.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

