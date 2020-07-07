Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post sales of $14.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.81 million to $16.10 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $61.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 million to $65.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.75 million, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $68.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 75,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,399. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

