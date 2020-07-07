Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to post sales of $9.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.57 million and the highest is $10.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $42.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.42 million, with estimates ranging from $62.84 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $743,500. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 637,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,206. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

