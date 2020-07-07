Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.62. Facebook posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $11.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.28. 26,172,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,552,029. The firm has a market cap of $682.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.71.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,979,959 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

