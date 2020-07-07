Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.23. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSBW shares. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 438.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.32.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.