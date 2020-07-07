Zacks: Analysts Expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.34. Gain Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on GCAP shares. B. Riley cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares in the company, valued at $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gain Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,342. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

