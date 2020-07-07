Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $34.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.32 million to $35.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $36.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $133.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.22 million to $137.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.74 million, with estimates ranging from $144.53 million to $154.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $623.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,033,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,158 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

