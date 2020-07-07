Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report sales of $69.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.24 million to $72.50 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $75.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $275.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.38 million to $286.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $282.19 million, with estimates ranging from $275.16 million to $287.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 332,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

