Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 863,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,863. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,989,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

