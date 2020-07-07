Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce sales of $37.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.15 million and the lowest is $29.08 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $108.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $321.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.22 million to $345.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,850 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.50. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

