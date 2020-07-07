Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report sales of $206.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $528.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 669,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,260. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.