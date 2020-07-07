Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Brown-Forman posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BF.B. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of BF.B stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.77. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $72.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

