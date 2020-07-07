Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.30. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 849,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $127,110.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FormFactor by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.