Zacks: Brokerages Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.47 Million

Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce $31.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $18.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $126.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.81 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.06 million, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $140.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 1,656,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $924.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $372,024 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

