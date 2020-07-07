Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Million

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report $4.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,812,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,096,254. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

