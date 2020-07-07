ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004118 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

