$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

