1,242 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.90.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,808 shares of company stock worth $5,021,889. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.64. 451,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,791. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

