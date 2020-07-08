133,940 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

