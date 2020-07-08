$134.71 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to announce $134.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $137.88 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $123.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $569.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.00 million to $572.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $535.08 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $544.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

