196,525 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,232,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

