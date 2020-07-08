$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $14.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. 1,972,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.32. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

