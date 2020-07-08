$30.91 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $30.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.07 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $44.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $148.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $156.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $150.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

ENTA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 142,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,664. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

