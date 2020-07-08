30dc (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Stock Price Up 25%

30dc Inc (OTCMKTS:TDCH)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About 30dc (OTCMKTS:TDCH)

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

