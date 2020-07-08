3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 3M alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $154.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,826. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.