3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
