4,213 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,725,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,804,000 after buying an additional 69,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.69. The company had a trading volume of 129,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $198.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

