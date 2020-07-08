$594.31 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $594.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.50 million and the lowest is $583.92 million. Icon reported sales of $695.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.88. The stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,254. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Icon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Icon by 139.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

