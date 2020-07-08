$63.74 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post $63.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.63 billion and the lowest is $62.47 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $258.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.76 billion to $263.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $280.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $269.83 billion to $289.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,367. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

